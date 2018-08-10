Watch this Northern Ireland footballer volley a goal-kick back past the keeper

Every now and then you might see a goal scored from inside a player’s own half, but rarely do you see a player hammer a volley straight past the keeper from a goal kick.

Billie Simpson is a 26-year-old Cliftonville Ladies and Northern Ireland midfielder, and with her team 2-0 down to Sion Swifts Ladies in the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership, she decided to haul them back into the game in her own way.

Have some of that.

The incredible volley, which hit the back of the net without so much as a bounce, halved the deficit in a game that Cliftonville eventually drew 2-2.

If Simpson’s effort is to win Fifa’s Puskas Award, it will have to do so in 2019, as the 2018 deadline was in July. Will anything beat that?

