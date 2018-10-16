Watch this Limerick prop's superbly skilful break from halfway line to set-up try

If Tadhg Furlong's aim was to show that props can play, it's worked a treat.

Furlong's superb dummy, step and offload set up Luke McGrath's bonus-point try for Leinster on Friday.

Luke McGrath bagged two tries in @leinsterrugby’s rout of @WaspsRugby 💪



But how about @tadhgfurlong's turn of pace 😳⚡️



Who stood out for you? #ChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/Ga9UqpuJT7 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) October 13, 2018

"I don't think there's many front rowers who could do that in the world," said James Lowe after the game.

Cue Old Crescent prop Cathal O'Reilly producing skill to match - and probably surpass - Furlong's effort.

He takes the ball at the halfway line in the AIL Division 2A game against Dolphin at Murgrave Park, before showing off a turn of speed.

A dummy pass buys him more time before sending a grubber kick to the corner for Val McDermott to finish.

It's a sure #AILTRY of the Month contender and the gauntlet has been thrown down to the rest of the Front Row Union!

Well Done Cathal O'Reilly!!!



With displays like this, you will be thrown out of the Front Row Union!!! https://t.co/cVAKEZl3D5 — Old Crescent RFC (@OldCrescentRFC1) October 16, 2018

That try may have given the Limerick side an early lead, but their Cork hosts eventually emerged victorious, 26-21.