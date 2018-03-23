Watch this basketball player’s intelligent ‘miss’ to win his side the game
23/03/2018 - 06:50:00Back to Sport Home
If your basketball team is trailing by three points with seconds remaining of a game, two free throws aren’t enough to win, but a miss might give you a chance.
That’s exactly what Basquete Cearence’s Paulinho Boracini appeared to notice during a game against Bauru. With his side losing 80-77 he sunk the first free throw to reduce the deficit to two, before doing this.
QUE LANCE FOI ESSE?!?! 😱😱— NBB CAIXA (@NBB) March 22, 2018
SIMPLESMENTE ÉPICO! 🏀👏#NBB #mito #SempreNovo #SempreBasquete #SempreNBB #NBB10 pic.twitter.com/O3velz8UwX
Did you enjoy the dramatic music?
Throwing the ball onto the hoop so it bounced outside the three-point line, Boracini was able to follow the ball and make a three-point throw before the buzzer went.
The result? An 81-80 victory to rival all buzzer beaters that went before it.
Join the conversation - comment here