Watch this basketball player’s intelligent ‘miss’ to win his side the game

If your basketball team is trailing by three points with seconds remaining of a game, two free throws aren’t enough to win, but a miss might give you a chance.

That’s exactly what Basquete Cearence’s Paulinho Boracini appeared to notice during a game against Bauru. With his side losing 80-77 he sunk the first free throw to reduce the deficit to two, before doing this.

Did you enjoy the dramatic music?

Throwing the ball onto the hoop so it bounced outside the three-point line, Boracini was able to follow the ball and make a three-point throw before the buzzer went.

The result? An 81-80 victory to rival all buzzer beaters that went before it.