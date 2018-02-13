Watch: These training highlights of Lionel Messi are a class apart

A video of Lionel Messi in Barcelona training has gone viral.

The 30-year-old Argentinian forward has been astounding fans with his ability for years, and the video posted by his club suggests that isn’t about to stop anytime soon.

The remarkable footage, showcasing a myriad of different Messi finishes and skills, comes in a season in which Barcelona have yet to lose in La Liga.

Messi has 20 goals and 10 assists in the league this season, and the masterful training footage drew plaudits by many commentators on Twitter.

Despite the success of their season, the Catalan giants drew for the second league game in a row at home to Getafe on Sunday, cutting their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid are closest in pursuit, while last year’s champions Real Madrid languish in fourth with 42 points, 17 behind Barcelona and one behind third-placed Valencia.

Barcelona face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16, before a March 14 return fixture at the Nou Camp.