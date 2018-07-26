Watch these exclusive clips from 'The Game'. A must see new hurling documentary which starts next week.

A brand new hurling documentary is set to bring fans a whole new perspective on the country's lightning-quick game.

Offering in-depth interviews with well-known hurling figures, rare archive clips and stunning footage of the game, 'The Game' will be an unmissable series for any fan.

Featured in the series will be household names such as Henry Shefflin, Joe Canning, Lee Chin, DJ Carey, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, Austin Gleeson, Anna Geary, Liam Sheedy, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Angela Downey, Irish Examiner Sport journalist Michael Moynihan and Brian Cody among others.

In this exclusive clip some of the contributors tell us who their hurling idols are.

The docu-series which will air on RTÉ was produced by Crossing The Line Films with the support of the GAA and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

The Game is already generating huge buzz on social media since the first episode was screened at the launch in the Irish Film Institute in Dublin earlier this month.

'The Game' brings fans the best moments in the history of the sport from the perspective of the players that lived them.

In the clip below, Offaly legend and All-Ireland winner Daithí Regan reminisces about the moment he his memories of the game and the moment he knew hurling would always be a part of his life.

The three-part series starts on RTÉ One on Monday, July 30 at 9.35pm.