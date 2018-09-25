Watch the Mohamamd Salah effort which has been voted goal of the year!
25/09/2018 - 10:07:00Back to Soccer Sport Home
Judging the best football goal of the season is never easy but this year's winner has caused more controversy than most.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah collected the Puskas award for his goal at Anfield against Merseyside rivals Everton last December
And guess what. The decision has been met with a mixed reaction online.
How can this goal be best goal of the year? This is Salah's 7th best goal of the season. It wasn't even his best goal of the season#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/EG3I6JmmYp— 👻 G∆ME® 🇨🇲🇳🇬 (@BenjiMonze) September 25, 2018
Hahahaha! The public voted for it. Last year we complained about Giroud, but his goal was way better than what we got served from that of Salah.😂😂— Emmanuel J. Malatje (@EmmanuelMalatje) September 25, 2018
Salah wins goal of the year after Bale doing THIS in a Champions League final? 🤔 @mannionman @dsilentshepherd @ruairiclarke1 @sclarke6000 pic.twitter.com/ywm4AYFUyV— Andy Dalton (@DALTOAX) September 25, 2018
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here