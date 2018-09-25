Watch the Mohamamd Salah effort which has been voted goal of the year!

Judging the best football goal of the season is never easy but this year's winner has caused more controversy than most.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah collected the Puskas award for his goal at Anfield against Merseyside rivals Everton last December

And guess what. The decision has been met with a mixed reaction online.

How can this goal be best goal of the year? This is Salah's 7th best goal of the season. It wasn't even his best goal of the season#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/EG3I6JmmYp — 👻 G∆ME® 🇨🇲🇳🇬 (@BenjiMonze) September 25, 2018

Hahahaha! The public voted for it. Last year we complained about Giroud, but his goal was way better than what we got served from that of Salah.😂😂 — Emmanuel J. Malatje (@EmmanuelMalatje) September 25, 2018

