Watch the Lego version of the Champions League final

An Italian stop-motion animator spent 14 hours recreating the Champions League final in Lego.

Marco, 40, and his 10-year-old son Mattia, created the viral video using more than 1,000 photos – featuring match highlights from Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s injury heartbreak to Gareth Bale’s inspired bicycle kick for Real Madrid.

Marco is a software developer by trade, but creates in his spare time with Mattia on his YouTube channel My Funny Games Builder.

Marco says football is his passion and the channel has hundreds of match recreations, with more than 84 million total views and 160,000 subscribers.

Ready to #UCLFinal … it's going down tonight #RealMadridLiverpool !!! Like to #RealMadrid or Comment to #LiverpoolFC !!!! Link YouTube video in bio @LegoFootball by #MyFunnyGamesBuilder #MFGB A post shared by My Funny Games Builder (@legofootball) on May 26, 2018 at 3:14am PDT

“Everyone wonders what team I support,” the Italian told the Press Association. “It’s a secret, I make videos about the top teams of the world… my club never appears.

“I’m very angry and sad for not having Italy at the world cup!”

Noting that re-watching the Champions League final could be difficult for some, Marco directs Liverpool fans to the highlights of their semi-final tie against Roma and their victory over Manchester City on his extra channel – MFGB Extra.

As well as Champions League finals, highlights from Marco’s channel also include the Euro 2016 final…

… and Barcelona’s famous European comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

To sum up his channel, Marco says: “MFGB it’s a family channel… for FUN.”

No disagreement there.

If you'd like to keep up to date with Marco and Mattia's creations, check them out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – or subscribe to their YouTube channel.

