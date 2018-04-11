Watch: The brilliant reactions to Roma's incredible turnaround against Barcelona

When Barcelona lead 4-1 going into the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final, there aren't many who would bet against them.

Someone forgot to tell Roma, though, as they ripped up the script to beat the Catalan club 3-0 and qualify on away goals in one of the great European turnarounds.

Led by local legend Daniele De Rossi, La Lupa scored early through Edin Dzeko to give them a sniff of hope before a De Rossi penalty set up a grandstand finish.

An 82nd-minute Kostas Manolas goal secured the win, and qualification, leading to jubilant celebrations.

It marks a fine bit of redemption for both De Rossi and Manolas, who both scoreded own-goals in the first leg.

Carlo Zampa, Roma's commentator, was full of emotion.

The person running the Roma Twitter account was equally moved.

Roma president, James Pallotta, threw himself into the fountain in Piazza del Popolo in celebration.

After the game, Roma's new hero Manolas was in tears as the fans sang 'Gracia Roma'.

And as if all that wasn't enough, Roma legend Francesco Totti was on hand to help out with the celebrations.

Final word to Gavan Casey, though - "There won’t be a wolf milked in Rome."
By Steve Neville

