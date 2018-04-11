Watch: The brilliant reactions to Roma's incredible turnaround against Barcelona

When Barcelona lead 4-1 going into the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final, there aren't many who would bet against them.

Someone forgot to tell Roma, though, as they ripped up the script to beat the Catalan club 3-0 and qualify on away goals in one of the great European turnarounds.

Led by local legend Daniele De Rossi, La Lupa scored early through Edin Dzeko to give them a sniff of hope before a De Rossi penalty set up a grandstand finish.

An 82nd-minute Kostas Manolas goal secured the win, and qualification, leading to jubilant celebrations.

When Kostas Manolas made history & became a Roma legend 💪

#UCL pic.twitter.com/HvmWfJZ0BL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 10, 2018

It marks a fine bit of redemption for both De Rossi and Manolas, who both scoreded own-goals in the first leg.

Carlo Zampa, Roma's commentator, was full of emotion.

The person running the Roma Twitter account was equally moved.

Roma president, James Pallotta, threw himself into the fountain in Piazza del Popolo in celebration.

#Roma president, James Pallotta, throwing himself in the fountain of Piazza del Popolo with fans going crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/ErY9rzZuJJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2018

After the game, Roma's new hero Manolas was in tears as the fans sang 'Gracia Roma'.

Fans singing "Grazie Roma" post match. Kostas Manolas in tears. He's instantly become a hero here. Amazing scenes. (via @PremiumSportH) pic.twitter.com/dDlLOCH8Sn — Flo-Calcio AS Roma (@CalcioASRoma) April 10, 2018

And as if all that wasn't enough, Roma legend Francesco Totti was on hand to help out with the celebrations.

Roma's dressing room celebrations were crashed by the legendary Francesco Totti 🙌



What a comeback. What a night. What a sport. pic.twitter.com/emzlTjRcjX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 10, 2018

Final word to Gavan Casey, though - "There won’t be a wolf milked in Rome."