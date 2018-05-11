Watch: The best goals from the 2018 National Leagues
11/05/2018 - 15:41:00Back to Sport Home
The 2018 Lidl National Leagues finished up last weekend with Dublin, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow picking up titles in the four divisions.
As the Leagues are round-up, Jerome Quinn has captured the best goals scored throughout the four divisions.
The highlight reel includes a stunning chip from Cork's Eimear Scally, a mazy run from Mayo's Niamh Kelly and beautiful multi-pass goal from Galway, finished by Leanne Coen.
READ MORE: Title-winning Tipp captain pays tribute to teammate who passed away aged 26
Join the conversation - comment here