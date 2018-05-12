Watch Steph Curry sink 18 consecutive three-point baskets in training

Sometimes sporting greatness can be difficult to see with the naked eye, but that’s certainly not the case when it comes to three-point king Steph Curry.

The two-time MVP was taking part in practice ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ series against the Houston Rockets, when the cameras caught something quite astonishing.

That’s 18 consecutive three-pointers, a total of 54 points in scoreboard terms. Furthermore, most didn’t even touch the rim.

I think he only hit the rim 3 or 4 times... #splash — Birdman Jr. (@RealTalkinBird) May 11, 2018

And while the video might be an entertaining watch for most…

…it’s a short horror film for the Houston Rockets, who Curry faces very shortly for a spot in the NBA finals.

- Press Association