Watch Steph Curry sink 18 consecutive three-point baskets in training
Sometimes sporting greatness can be difficult to see with the naked eye, but that’s certainly not the case when it comes to three-point king Steph Curry.
The two-time MVP was taking part in practice ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ series against the Houston Rockets, when the cameras caught something quite astonishing.
That’s 18 consecutive three-pointers, a total of 54 points in scoreboard terms. Furthermore, most didn’t even touch the rim.
And while the video might be an entertaining watch for most…
…it’s a short horror film for the Houston Rockets, who Curry faces very shortly for a spot in the NBA finals.
