Watch: Seven-year-old draws inspiration from Mo Salah for goal celebration
Mohamed Salah has captured the hearts of Liverpool fans since his arrival at Anfield last summer and for young Lola Hastie, he’s an inspiration.
The seven-year-old from Weymouth, Dorset was filmed slotting a penalty against her sister Cherry, five, before copying the Muslim star’s celebration – a prayer with his head on the ground.
Lola’s dad Tommy, 33, is a Liverpool fan and she has just started to show signs of following suit.
“She first heard of him when I was singing the Salah song,” he told the Press Association. “I was having a kick around with her and when I scored I did the celebration for a joke so she copied me.
“Since then she keeps singing the song and asks who he is.”
Salah once told CNN’s Inside The Middle East of the celebration: “(It’s) something like praying or like thank the God for what I have received, but yeah, it’s just praying and praying for a win.
“(I’ve) always done that since I was young, everywhere.”
The video of Lola imitating the Egyptian superstar, 25, has been shared hundreds of times online, and has been met with a warm reception.
“I only really put it on here to try and get a ‘like’ from the man himself,” added Tommy. “But it didn’t work.”
Salah and the Reds face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on Saturday evening in Kiev, Ukraine.
- Press Association
