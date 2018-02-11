Watch rugby fans create a crowd-surfing line on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile

A group of rugby fans were filmed in Edinburgh on Saturday providing some interesting entertainment to passers-by.

The clip, posted by Twitter user Mark Pentler, shows people crowd surfing over revellers sitting in single file on the Royal Mile – ahead of the Scotland-France Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The Royal Mile, 2 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/5IzN5PPxdJ — Mark Pentler (@markpentler) February 10, 2018

The group placed traffic cones behind them to block the road and ensure motorists didn’t try to park where they were sitting.

They actually put cones and barriers behind them to block the road. Good prep lads — Mark Pentler (@markpentler) February 10, 2018

The clip, which as racked up more than 400,000 views since it was posted online, shows the revellers encouraging members of the public to crowd surf across the group.

It’s safe to say Edinburgh is getting a lot of love, with Scottish Labour MSP Kezia Dugdale joining in.

...Look at the traffic cones at the top 🚨How Edinburgh! 😂 https://t.co/YWSGOgPU3u — Kezia Dugdale MSP (@kezdugdale) February 11, 2018

Packing my bags...moving to Scotland🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿!!! — The Aqua Chimp (@MikeT96568322) February 11, 2018

This is pretty awesome! — Sherrie Todd (@SherrieTodsh) February 11, 2018

Awesome, this is one reason I love Edinburgh, always something going on 😂😂 #RoyalMile — `Ian White 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Scotsman7) February 11, 2018

For those wondering, Scotland beat France 32-26 in the match, with Greig Laidlaw booting 22 points on his return to Scotland’s starting line-up.