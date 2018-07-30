Watch: Ruby Walsh back in the saddle with Galway Festival win
30/07/2018 - 18:14:00Back to Galway Races Sport Home
Ruby Walsh has marked his return to the saddle with victory in the opening race of the Galway Festival.
He piloted 5/4 favourite Easy Game to victory in the two-mile Novice Hurdle.
It was Walsh's first race since re-breaking his leg four months ago at Cheltenham.
He's back! After nearly five months out, @Ruby_Walsh is a winner on his return to the saddle as Easy Game lands the opener at @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/gszUw8xQsf— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) July 30, 2018
Walsh had planned to return last May but he was forced to delay his return.
As reported but the Irish Examiner in June, Walsh said: "I was targeting Auteuil but when I couldn’t make the Prix la Barka meeting, the next meeting you want to be targeting is Galway, so I’m looking forward to making that festival."
"I haven’t seen the doctor in a couple of weeks as I’ve been riding out, but there’s no issue on that front. Galway is five weeks away and I’ll have no problem in making that."
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here