Watch: Ruby Walsh back in the saddle with Galway Festival win

Ruby Walsh has marked his return to the saddle with victory in the opening race of the Galway Festival.

He piloted 5/4 favourite Easy Game to victory in the two-mile Novice Hurdle.

It was Walsh's first race since re-breaking his leg four months ago at Cheltenham.

He's back! After nearly five months out, @Ruby_Walsh is a winner on his return to the saddle as Easy Game lands the opener at @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/gszUw8xQsf — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) July 30, 2018

Walsh had planned to return last May but he was forced to delay his return.

As reported but the Irish Examiner in June, Walsh said: "I was targeting Auteuil but when I couldn’t make the Prix la Barka meeting, the next meeting you want to be targeting is Galway, so I’m looking forward to making that festival."

"I haven’t seen the doctor in a couple of weeks as I’ve been riding out, but there’s no issue on that front. Galway is five weeks away and I’ll have no problem in making that."

Easy Game ridden by Ruby Walsh goes on to win the Novice Hurdle during day one of the Galway Summer Festival. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

- Digital Desk