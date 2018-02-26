Watch Ronda Rousey throw Triple H through a table before signing her WrestleMania contract

Former UFC athlete Ronda Rousey made sure her first night as a WWE Superstar was an unforgettable one as she threw Triple H through a table before signing on the dotted line.

The evening began in sincere fashion, with Rousey thanking Triple H for the opportunity to compete in a (non-championship) match at WrestleMania.

So far so good, but when Raw general manager Kurt Angle suggested the contract was designed to keep Rousey under the thumb of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who the mixed martial arts fighter embarrassed at WrestleMania 31, things took a turn for the violent.

After throwing the 14-time World Champion through the table, Rousey faced off with McMahon before signing her contract and throwing it in the direction of the floored Triple H.

Those tuning in for the Elimination Chamber event were clearly intrigued by the two sides Rousey showcased in Las Vegas.

Polarizing reaction to Ronda Rousey. She is speaking from the heart. One way to win over an audience. #WWE #WWEChamber — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 26, 2018

Awkward and unsure at first, but when Ronda Rousey's claws came out and she stared down at a fallen Triple H at her feet, we saw what she can become on this stage. — Ryan Dilbert (@ryandilbert) February 26, 2018

Just look at her face.

Finally signed to @WWE ... the night definitely could have gone smoother though.... pic.twitter.com/lyu2oGLBFb — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 26, 2018

As contract signings go, this was certainly an intimidating one, although it looks as though Rousey has thrown down a gauntlet to future opponents.

Congratulations @rondarousey - that will be the easiest thing you ever do in MY ring. #EliminationChamber — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 26, 2018

Triple H might do well to remove any furniture from the ring next time.



The Elimination Chamber can be re-watched over on the WWE Network.