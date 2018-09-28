Watch Roberto Firmino trying a no-look header with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has been known to score goals without even looking at the ball before, but surely a no-look header is impossible?

The Brazil international was training with teammate Mohamed Salah ahead of the Reds’ game against Chelsea this weekend, and during a bout of keepy-uppy, appeared to try something new.

Don’t expect to see him doing this at Stamford Bridge.

Firmino x @MoSalah = 🔥



Wait for those no look headers... 👀🚫 pic.twitter.com/zJ51UhlCUq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2018

Around 16 headers in, the 26-year-old attempted the trick, although it looked a little uncomfortable to pull off.

Liverpool fans didn’t seem overly concerned by the experimental move however, simply enjoying the pair’s antics together.

How can you not love these lads!💕❤ — Ash_LFC🔴 (@LfcAsh) September 28, 2018

Liverpool would surely take any sort of goal on Saturday as long as it earned them three points.

- Press Association