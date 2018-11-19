Watch: Refs use rock, paper, scissors to determine kick-off in support of suspended colleague

Referees across the UK have been using the game rock, paper, scissors to decide who kicks-off after the suspension of David McNamara last week.

McNamara had been suspended after using the game in a Women's Super League match after leaving his coin in his dressing room.

The FA suspended him for three weeks for not oversing an official coin toss, which is required under the laws of the game, before Manchester City faced Reading last month in the WSL.

In response to McNamara's suspension, BBC Sport reports that hundreds of referees have risked sanctions and used rock, paper, scissors instead of a coin toss to support their colleague.

One referee, Ryan Hampson, told BBC Sport: "A lot of us were thinking of David.

"We wanted to show solidarity.

"Without me saying a word, four players came up to me and said 'are we getting on the rock, paper, scissors today?' as they had seen coverage of the issue."

Many referees have posted video and pictures of rock, paper, scissors being used instead of the coin toss on social media.

Ref Support UK, a British charity that represents the best interests of referees, said in a statement last week that the suspension imposed on McNamara was "in our opinion a disproportionate punishment for this offence."

We believe it was correct to charge Mr McNamara with the offence under law however, we feel a letter of advice would have been more appropriate than a suspension.

This punishment could result in Mr McNamara missing ten (10) games of the season which is the equivalent to the punishment Luis Suarez received for biting an opponent.

Ref Support UK also confirmed on Saturday that McNamara had appealed his ban from the FA.

"David would also like to take this opportunity to place on record his appreciation of the tremendous messages of support from his refereeing colleagues around the world," a statement read.

Rugby ref Nigel Owens was among the high-profile names to support of McNamara, saying a "bit of common sense is needed".

By Steve Neville

