Watch Phil Mickelson hit a ball over a fellow golfer’s head from a metre away

Back to Sport Home

Footage has been shared of Phil Mickelson doing a flop shot over a fellow golfer from just a matter of feet.

English golfer Gary Evans is the brave man stood in front of the American, as the club passes just inches from him.

Remarkable.

There are more angles, one of which was shared by Evans – who was understandably a little shaken.

Mickelson, 48, showing some serious skill and Evans, 49, showing nerves of steel.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Mickelson, UK, Gary Evans, golf, Phil Mickelson, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport