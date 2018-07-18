Watch Phil Mickelson hit a ball over a fellow golfer’s head from a metre away

Footage has been shared of Phil Mickelson doing a flop shot over a fellow golfer from just a matter of feet.

English golfer Gary Evans is the brave man stood in front of the American, as the club passes just inches from him.

The first person you tag has to let you try a flop shot on them 👇😂



🎥 @timmick29 pic.twitter.com/9yW87Ib4pB — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2018

Remarkable.

There are more angles, one of which was shared by Evans – who was understandably a little shaken.

This just happened 😳and I’m still shaking - thanks Phil @CallawayGolfEU pic.twitter.com/tUTP65o4Nu — GaryEvansPro (@garyevanspro) July 17, 2018

Mickelson, 48, showing some serious skill and Evans, 49, showing nerves of steel.

- Press Association