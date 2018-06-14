Watch Phil Foden show off incredible ball control on the streets of Stockport

Phil Foden is one of England’s brightest young prospects and when you see the following video you’ll soon see why.

Known by some as the Stockport Iniesta, the Manchester City midfielder turned 18 last month and returned to his hometown to exhibit his remarkable skill and keep the ball from some friends.

Streets of Stockport beware, @PhilFoden is on a madness! 😤⚽🦈 pic.twitter.com/ZtIJeit2Br — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 14, 2018

Will we be seeing those silky feet at the World Cup in Qatar in four years?

Well, for some that tournament isn’t soon enough.

It's not too late pic.twitter.com/AroROIfrh2 — Larcus Mowe (@LarcusMowe) June 14, 2018

Get it done, Gareth Southgate! 🤣 — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 14, 2018

Unfortunately for Foden he isn’t in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Russia 2018, but with control like that he’ll be on a plane to an international tournament in no time.

- Press Association