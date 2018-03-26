Watch Paul Pogba get excited after realising his training ground skill was caught on camera

Paul Pogba has become one of the most skillful footballers on the planet in recent years, and thanks to the fact cameras are all over training grounds these days, almost every trick can be documented.

The Manchester United forward’s latest effort came in training ahead of an international friendly against 2018 World Cup hosts Russia. Juggling a ball between his left and right foot, the 25-year-old turned on the style for those in attendance.

@paulpogba nous régale entre 2 exercices à l’entraînement 🔥🔥 #FiersdetreBleus A post shared by Equipe de France de Football (@equipedefrance) on Mar 25, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

Pogba performed a “hop the world” trick followed by two “around the worlds”, all impeccably controlled, before realising the cameras were rolling all the while.

France reached the 2016 European Championship final thanks in part to Pogba, but lost 3-2 to Colombia in their most recent international friendly.

Do Les Bleus have what it takes to lift the World Cup this summer?