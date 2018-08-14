Watch: Patrick Vieira explains how his move to Arsenal came about

History will show him to be one of Arsenal’s greatest ever players, but life in London was a step into the unknown for Patrick Vieira initially.

The French midfielder moved to Highbury in 1996 and would go on to be the heartbeat of Arsene Wenger’s tremendous side which won the Premier League title three times in seven years, going through one of those seasons unbeaten.

But looking back on that era, Vieira has admitted he knew nothing of the club he was joining when the call first came.

- Press Association