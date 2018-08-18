WATCH: Paddy Barnes loses bid for WBC flyweight title
Irish boxer Paddy Barnes has lost his bid for a first professional world title at Windsor Park this evening.
.@paddyb_ireland is on his way to ring to challenge for the WBC Flyweight Championship.— eir Sport (@eirSport) August 18, 2018
The two-time Olympic bronze medalist was defeated by reigning WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales.
The Belfast native traded blows well with Rosales before a hard body shot by the Nicaraguan saw him sink to his feet - losing by knockout in the third round.
Cristofer Rosales retains his WBC Flyweight Championship with a devestating body shot to stop Paddy Barnes. #RosalesBarnes pic.twitter.com/U4VSqgJj1t— eir Sport (@eirSport) August 18, 2018
Carl Frampton headlines the card in a featherweight clash with Luke Jackson later this evening.
