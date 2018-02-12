Watch non-league footballer thump one in from the halfway line

A non-league footballer in England has done his best David Beckham impression by scoring from the halfway line.

Winchester City’s Jamie Barron thumped the ball from just inside Didcot Town’s half, catching goalkeeper Leigh Bedwell off guard and off his line early in the second half.

Barron scored both goals in Winchester’s 2-0 home win over Didcot, scoring his second from the penalty spot after Stuart Cattell was sent off for a foul in the area on Oli Bailey.

The brace helps the Citizens in their push for the Evo-Stik South West play-offs, and lifts them to fourth in the table.

Winchester player-manager Craig Davis told the Daily Echo: “Jamie’s got that in his locker. He’s a really good technical player and he’s been excellent for us this year.

“It was the sort of strike that would be shown over and over again on Match Of The Day and people would be raving about it. He deserves to be our hero.”