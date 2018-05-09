Watch: New documentary details O'Donovan brother's journey from Skibbereen to Olympic glory

Paul and Gary O'Donovan are the stars of a new documentary telling the story of their success and also discussing their hometown.

Red Bull's The Way of the Wildcard documentary was released online today with Ireland's most famous rowing brothers showing the filmmakers around Skibbereen and the rowing club.

The film talks to the brother's family about the pair and about their career.

When asked what they were like as kids, their mother, Trish, said "They were mad. They were wild. Wild boys."

Gary and Paul also discussed their bond as brother and how their father got them into rowing.

They say that their differences make them the perfect team.

"Gary is always doing more looking for the fun and the banter. I was a bit more serious," says Paul.

"If the two of us were like me, we could have just trained so hard we'd get sick and tired of it and if we were like Gary we mightn't have trained hard enough all the time.

"But the combination of the two of us - it worked out."

The O'Donovan's famously won Ireland's first ever Olympic medal in rowing finishing second in the 2016 Rio Games.

The duo also discuss the incredible support they receive from 'the back of beyond' in Skibbereen.

The filmmakers get to see the best of Gary and Paul as they offer their usual charm, wit and honesty.

You can watch the 13-minute film below.