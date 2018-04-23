Watch Napoli’s fans and players absolutely lose it after late winner at Juventus

Napoli sent their fans into delirium with a last-minute winner at Juventus which blew the title race wide open in Serie A.

With the game goalless going into the 90th minute, Kalidou Koulibaly put the visitors in front with an unstoppable header to take Napoli just one point behind their hosts with four games of the season to play.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!! ⚽️



Napoli have done it! A late, late winner from Kalidou Koulibaly has kept their Serie A dream alive!



Incredible scenes in Turin! pic.twitter.com/tcekE3772x — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2018

Some teams might try to play it cool after such a result, but Napoli opted instead for brilliant celebrations, both on the pitch and in the stands.

"Yet another twist in the most compelling of Serie A seasons!"



• Tears of joy 😅

• Limbs everywhere 🙌

• Fist pumping 👊



Just look at what it means to Napoli after a massive, massive win in Turin. pic.twitter.com/TjwrYsLx0K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2018

But it wasn’t just in the stadium that supporters were jubilant. Look at what it means to these fans in London.

90th minute. From a basement in central London. For a game thousands of miles away. The same will be happening all around the world right now. Football is the greatest sport on earth don’t @ me. Final second is me slipping over from the beer poured on the ground in celebration. pic.twitter.com/WkK1Z2WrWn — Eli (@ElMengem) April 22, 2018

Napoli still have much to do, but the players allowed themselves a moment to enjoy their achievement before the title race gets going again.

Juventus still have away games against Roma and Inter Milan to come, while Napoli’s fixture list looks more favourable. It could well be a title race worth tuning in to…

Ecco l’accoglienza a Capodichino vista dal pullman #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/DhIy6k7C65 — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) April 23, 2018

If this is how Napoli react to closing the gap, imagine the scenes if they reach the summit of Serie A.