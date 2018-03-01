Watch: Motherwell defender spends day giving lifts to pedestrians caught in heavy snow

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne put an unscheduled day off to good use by giving lifts to random pedestrians who were out and about in heavy snow.

Dunne posted a video on his Instagram account which shows him picking up three people in his 4x4 vehicle and dropping them off at their homes.

The 25-year-old had been due to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night but the match was called off after a red weather warning was issued advising people not to travel.

The former Blackpool player tells one of the people he helps out in his selfless act: "I can't be having Ronan walking in the streets in this weather. I got you, I got you mate."

Dunne drops another man off and remarks "safe and sound" as he is greeted at his front door, before picking up someone else who was using a walking stick in several inches of snow.

The neighbourly gestures drew praise form Motherwell chief operating officer Alan Burrows, who branded the player a "Lanarkshire super hero".

But Dunne shrugged off the acclaim, saying on Twitter: "Cumon Thats Standard Cant See People Struggle In This Weather And Drive Past Them! Just Put Yourself In There Shoes!"