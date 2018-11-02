Watch: MLS midfielder scores outrageous scissor kick to help team to semi-finals
02/11/2018 - 21:43:00Back to Sport Home
Real Salt Lake have charged to the semi-finals in some style, not least due to a remarkable scissor kick from midfielder Damir Kreilach.
With almost an hour on the clock and his team 2-1 behind Los Angeles FC, the ball popped out to the 29-year-old Croatian on the edge of the area – and then he did this.
Incredible #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6NrGfePVgP— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 2, 2018
A perfect leap and sensational mid-air finish – even West Ham scissor-kicking legend Paulo Di Canio would be proud.
The goal was Kreilach’s second of the game and swung the momentum in favour of Real Salt Lake, with 21-year-old Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino bagging what proved to be the winner 10 minutes later – sealing a 3-2 comeback victory.
Just in case you didn’t see enough of that goal though, here’s another angle.
Wow pic.twitter.com/moyxeIYqLt— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 2, 2018
Magical.
Understandably people were pretty excited by the goal.
PUT IT IN MY VEINS pic.twitter.com/rlvcl41q5z— Noah Riffe (@NoahRiffe) November 2, 2018
And naturally the karate kid comparisons were out in force too.
THAT WAS THE SICKEST GOAL EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!! #BelieveRSL @realsaltlake pic.twitter.com/gls5cyGZzy— Branden Steineckert (@801PUNX) November 2, 2018
Real Salt Lake face Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of their MLS play off semi-final on Saturday night.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here