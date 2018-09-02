Watch: Michael Lyster recalls his favourite memories ahead of last Sunday Game

Today's All-Ireland Football final between Tyrone and Dublin will be the last time we see Michael Lyster present the Sunday Game - unless the game goes to a replay.

Lyster is due to retire after 35 years with RTÉ. He will leave the broadcaster in February 2019 when he reaches the age of 65, the compulsory retirement age for RTÉ staff.

He has presented The Sunday Game for since 1984. Before joining RTÉ, he worked as a reporter for the Tuam Herald for seven years.

He has been looking back at the early days of his career and some of the memorable moments he remembers.

It's Michael Lyster's very last day to present The Sunday Game (unless there's a replay). Here he looks back at the early days and some of the memorable moments from his incredible career with Olive Esler

Lyster experienced ill-health in recent years. He had heart failure in 2012 followed by cardiac arrest three years later.

He has since spoken publicly about his health to raise awareness of heart issues.