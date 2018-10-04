Watch Martin O'Neill confront Sky Sport's reporter on their 'inaccurate' Declan Rice story

Update - 2.18pm: Martin O'Neill has admitted to being “a bit surprised” by a report that Declan Rice has made up his mind to declare for England, and claimed that it is "inaccurate".

The Ireland manager was responding to a Sky Sports story at lunchtime which said that the West Ham player, who has earned three senior caps for Ireland, has decided to commit his international future to the country of his birth.

“Nothing surprises me in this life but I would be a bit surprised by that particular story,” said O'Neill who, just before the story broke, had told reporters at his latest squad announcement in Dublin that he that he was still hopeful that Rice would stick with the Republic.

However, asked by RTE after the press conference, O'Neill said he was not aware of the news and that nothing had changed as far as he was concerned.

O'Neill said: "No, I think Gareth told me it's inaccurate and that Sky are going to change it (the report)."

The inaccuracy centres around Sky Sport's claim that Declan Rice had rejected a call-up to the Republic squad, but O'Neill has disputed this, saying: "Young Rice couldn't have rejected our call-up, because he was never called up."

He reiterated his belief that Rice was still considering his international future, and claimed that he is still "hopeful" that the 19-year-old will opt for the Republic.

O'Neill then turned around to Sky Sport's reporter, Guy Havord, about the news.

11:04am - O’Neill says Rice wants more time to decide



11:57am - Sky say Rice has decided to declare for England



12:13pm - Rice likes FAI tweet



12:25pm - FAI say Sky will amend story



12:35pm - O’Neill is stopped & says Sky story is ‘inaccurate’ pic.twitter.com/ULi6TGkuxF — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) October 4, 2018

Meanwhile, West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini insists Declan Rice should not be pressured into deciding his international allegiance.

"We need to give him time to make his decision," said Pellegrini. "We must not pressure him about this.

"He can be a top player, but he is learning a lot, listening, asking, he is very young."

Earlier: Report: Declan Rice opts to play for England

It is being reported that Declan Rice has chosen to play for England rather than the Republic of Ireland.

Rice, who was not named in Martin O'Neill's squad this morning for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Denmark and Wales, has told O'Neill that he wants more time to consider his international future.

At this morning's squad announcement, the Republic boss said: "I've spoken to Declan and the family. They want a little bit more time to make his mind up. He hasn't made a decision yet. I am hopeful."

However, it now looks like he may have rejected an Ireland call-up with Sky Sports News reporting plans are in place to change his international registration with FIFA so that he can play for England.

Rice, who was born in London, has played in three friendly matches for the Republic of Ireland, but as none of these were competitive games he is eligible to change his allegiance to England.

This may take at least several weeks or months, so the 19-year-old will have to wait until then for a call-up from Gareth Southgate.

