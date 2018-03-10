Watch: Marcus Rashford scores twice in 10 minutes against Liverpool

Back to Sport Home

Man United's Marcus Rashford is making his first start of 2018 against Liverpool today and he has marked it in spectacular fashion.

In just 25 minutes Rashford has given the Liverpool defence nightmares by banging two goals.

The first saw the 20-year-old latch on to a Romelu Lukaku flick-on where Rashford used his pace and skill to see off Liverpool's Trent Alexander Armstrong before firing home.

The second was an almost better finish, with Rashford coming onto a poor Liverpool clearance to hit a first-time shot into the right-hand corner.

Needless to say, people were impressed.

Man United went into half-time 2-0 up.
KEYWORDS: Soccer, Sport, Man United

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport