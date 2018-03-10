Watch: Marcus Rashford scores twice in 10 minutes against Liverpool

Man United's Marcus Rashford is making his first start of 2018 against Liverpool today and he has marked it in spectacular fashion.

In just 25 minutes Rashford has given the Liverpool defence nightmares by banging two goals.

The first saw the 20-year-old latch on to a Romelu Lukaku flick-on where Rashford used his pace and skill to see off Liverpool's Trent Alexander Armstrong before firing home.

The second was an almost better finish, with Rashford coming onto a poor Liverpool clearance to hit a first-time shot into the right-hand corner.

Needless to say, people were impressed.

Rashford, he starts, he scores AGAIN...yeeeessssss 2-0@ManUtd — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) March 10, 2018

Rashford has more goals in 24 mins then Morata has in 2018 laffin — Jon 🔴 (@Alexis_Sxnchez) March 10, 2018

Rashford , Big Game , Big Player — #SelfMade ⚓️ (@BabyTeddypender) March 10, 2018

Rashford has a new super fan pic.twitter.com/u7HncvYDQy — @ManUtd_HQ (@ManUtd_HQ) March 10, 2018

Some way for Rashford to make his case. Lukaku meanwhile has Lovren on toast. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 10, 2018

Man United went into half-time 2-0 up.