Watch Lionel Messi show off his finishing from outside the box in training

Lionel Messi’s eye for goal is looking sharp just two weeks before the World Cup.

The Argentina captain showed off his classy left boot in training with his national side with a peach of a finish from outside the box.

[SELECCIÓN MAYOR] Remates desde afuera del área y nuestro capitán #LeoMessi que muestra su zurda mágica 👏👏👏. pic.twitter.com/4wbpwOVLMm — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) June 3, 2018

Poor goalkeeper.

The Barcelona forward, 30, will be hoping to secure his first title with Argentina since gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Despite two World Cup victories Argentina have not won a senior tournament outside of the Olympics since the 1993 Copa America.

This week Messi told Paper magazine Argentina can grow into genuine contenders for the World Cup however.

“We still have to make ourselves stronger as a team to be in the running to win and be at the same level as other teams like France, Germany, Brazil or Spain, but we have a good group of players and the Argentine team is always going to be a candidate to win, it doesn’t matter how we get there,” he said.

“We always aim to win and we will try to go slowly, but strongly to advance in the competition.”

- Press Association