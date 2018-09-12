Watch Liberia president George Weah return to the pitch against Nigeria

Some people say politics and football don’t mix, but after watching Liberia president George Weah take to the pitch during an international game, those people may change their minds.

The 51 year-old, who was elected Liberia president in January, retired from football 15 years ago but made his return in a friendly against Nigeria in Monrovia this week.

Weah wore his famous number 14 shirt during the match, which was arranged in his honour, before the number was retired afterwards.

Twitter user @Ikwerreman posted several clips of the 1995 World Player of the Year, including the former Chelsea and Manchester City player taking a free-kick and winning a corner during the game. Weah played 79 minutes before being substituted.

The former AC Milan striker was given a standing ovation when he left the pitch, with Nigeria holding on for a 2-1 win.

