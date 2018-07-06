WATCH: Lee Chin and Sean Óg hAilpín discuss their personal hurling journeys in new #WeAreHurling video

Centra's #WeAreHurling ambassadors, Lee Chin and Sean Óg Ó hAilpín, paid a visit to Na Piarsaigh GAA club in Cork where Sean Óg invited Lee to tour the club that propelled him to hurling greatness.

In the video, both men discuss how they were introduced to hurling and how they became ingrained in their local communities through their respective GAA clubs.

Speaking to Lee about the inclusivity of the sport, Sean Óg says:

“Once you got on the pitch it doesn't care about the colour of your skin or whether you have three heads or four heads, or whether your dad was from Malaysia, or your mum was from Rotuma in Fiji."

"It’s win the ball. Do you want it or not, simple as that.”

Speaking about the impact hurling had on his development as a player and as a person, Lee tells Sean Óg:

“Through my club and my community, I learned a lot in terms of respect, discipline, and honesty.”

From players and partners to volunteers and sponsors, Centra’s #WeAreHurling campaign brings to life the stories of those who make up Ireland’s collective hurling community.