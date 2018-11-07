Watch: Kiwi pair hammers world record 43 from single one-day over

Joe Carter and Brett Hampton set a new world record as they walloped a massive 43 from a single over in a one-day game in New Zealand.

The pair combined for a sequence of 4, 6nb, 6nb, 6, 1, 6, 6, 6 in the 46th over of Northern Districts’ innings in their 25-run win over Central Districts in the Ford Trophy.

4, 6+nb, 6+nb, 6, 1, 6, 6, 6

43-run over ✔️

List A world record ✔️

Congratulations Joe Carter and Brett Hampton!#ndtogether #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/Kw1xgdP2Lg — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) November 7, 2018

Carter and Hampton surpassed the previous record for a single over in a List A game – 39 hit by Zimbabwe’s Elton Chigumbura off Bangladesh’s Alauddin Babu in 2013.

The unlucky bowler in New Zealand was Willem Ludick, whose two no balls in the over were given for beamers, both of which were hit for six by Hampton. The scorecard showed the damage to Willem Ludick’s figures (New Zealand Cricket)

Hampton said the pair had no idea what they’d achieved when they were in the middle, believing they’d only got 39 from the over.

He added: “It was right at the end and I suppose it was a sort of see-ball-hit-ball scenario and we got a couple of free no balls which helped us get going, and I passed it on to Joey to finish it off.”- Press Association