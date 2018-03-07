Watch Keith Wood's son, Alexander, score a magnificent try and secure St Munchins first title in 20 years

By Charlie Mulqueen

St Munchins 15, CBC 10: A magnificent try after a dazzling 45 metre run by out-half Alexander Wood, a son of former Ireland captain Keith, proved the match winner for St Munchins when they defeated the holders CBC in an outstanding final at Thomond Park this afternoon.

Watch Wood's try by clicking through to 48 minutes.

It was the Limerick’s 6th title and their first in twenty years and it was just about deserved.

It was all St Munchins in the opening stages but too many of their players were more inclined to go on their own rather than spread the ball through the hands and they were restricted to a close range Darragh Long penalty after eight minutes.

From the restart, Christians showed what they were made of.

Burly forwards Alan McDonald, Corey Hanlon and Ronan O’Sullivan made the hard yards and the backs moved the ball with style until they pierced the Munchins defence on 18 minutes for full-back George Coomber to cross in the corner.

Munchins came back again approaching half time and after exerting strong pressure, second-row Graham Kirwan got over for a try to put the Limerick side 8-5 in front at the interval.

The decisive score came a couple of minutes after the restart when out-half Alexander Wood knifed his way through the Christians defence and touched down behind the posts without a hand being laid on him.

Alexander Wood scores a try despite the efforts of Patrick O'Hara. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Darragh Long converted to make the score 15-5 and that’s how it remained until the 52nd minute when Coomber went over for his second try.

Munchins closed up shop after that and hung on for a much acclaimed victory.

St Munchins: J Egan; J Costello, S McCarthy Burbage, D Long, C O’Shaughnessy; A Wood, D O’Callaghan; K Sheehy, J Clohessy, K Ryan, L McCormack, G Kirwan, D Higgins, E Hickey, L Neilan.

CBC: G Coomber; J McGrath, D Burke, P O’Hara, B McGarry; A O’Mahony, E Birchall; A McDonald, L McAuliffe, C Hanlon, M Ludgate, J Morrison, P McBarron, D O’Connor, R O’Sullivan.

Referee: Ken Imbusch (MAR)