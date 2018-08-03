Watch Jacob Rees-Mogg and Conor McGregor randomly cross paths in New York

Conor McGregor crossed from UFC to boxing in 2017 to fight Floyd Mayweather, but it seems politics and mixed martial arts are two things that probably don’t go together.

That much was clear when the Dubliner was filmed by Adam Glyn exiting a hotel in New York recently.

After signing a few autographs, the 30-year-old broke into a jog, running past Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg in the process.

It’s fair to assume the two failed to notice or even recognise each other – two very different worlds not exactly colliding, rather sliding past one another.

The Conservative MP has recently been pictured enjoying the sights in the Big Apple, posting this photo to Instagram from the Empire State Building.

McGregor was in New York in late July where he was sentenced to five days’ community service after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct following an incident in April, where video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling an object at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre.

They might have passed one another in the street, but don’t expect to see these two together in the ring any time soon.

