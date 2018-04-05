Watch Jack Nicklaus’ young grandson hit a hole-in-one with his only shot of a competition

When golfing legend Jack Nicklaus gave his grandson and caddie Gary Nicklaus Jr a shot at a par three, you’d think he can’t have been expecting this.

Playing in the par three tournament ahead of the Masters in Augusta, Nicklaus handed Gary his club for the ninth and final hole – and he promptly scored a hole-in-one.

Watch Jack Nicklaus' grandson, Gary, ace the final hole of the 2018 Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/pk2FTqprwv — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2018

Despite winning 18 majors, 78-year-old Nicklaus said Gary’s amazing shot is the number one moment in his career.

“What I did doesn’t make any difference to me,” he told ESPN. “But watching your grandson do something special, I have a few tears.

“You always want the best for your kids and your grandkids and to watch a grandkid come along and knock in a hole-in-one on the biggest venue in the world…. wow. I mean what a day.”

Gary Nicklaus. Jack Nicklaus’ grandson who is caddying for him at the Masters Par 3 contest just hit a hole in one and that was the most electrifying thing I’ve ever seen — Chris Kuczo (@ChrisKuczo) April 4, 2018

Jack Nicklaus had a hard time describing how he felt when his 15-year old grandson Gary Nicklaus Jr aced the 9th hole at the Masters par 3. Jack is still rubbing away the tears.@WCPO — John Popovich WCPO (@Popo_WCPOSports) April 4, 2018

Remarkably Nicklaus says he saw the moment coming too.

“We talked about three days ago and said ‘(Gary) do you want to hit the ball on nine?’ and he said ‘sure’,” said Nicklaus. “I said, ‘well I think you’re going to make a hole-in-one’.”

Nicklaus said it was Gary’s first ever hole-in-one.

Tom Watson, 68, won the traditional Masters warm up tournament, becoming the oldest winner ever.