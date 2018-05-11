Watch: Irishman wins Giro d'Italia stage for first time since 1987

Ireland's Sam Bennett won stage seven of the Giro d'Italia as Britain's Simon Yates retained the pink jersey.

Bennett pipped stage favourite Elia Viviani in a sprint finish in Praia a Mare to claim his maiden grand tour stage victory.

'That was genius timing!' 😱



Sam Bennett pips Elia Viviani to get his first ever Grand Tour stage win after a frantic sprint finish! 👏#Giro101 pic.twitter.com/XtcSAWjULW — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 11, 2018

Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the bunch to retain his 16-second lead over reigning champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in the general classification standings.

Team Sky's Chris Froome, aiming to win a third successive grand tour, remains eighth, 70 seconds behind his race-leading compatriot.

The peloton swept up Davide Ballerini, the last survivor of the day's breakaway, with 14 kilometres left of the 159km stage from Pizzo.

Ireland's Sam Bennett shouts in celebration as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia. (Daniel Dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP)

The sprint teams then took charge ahead of a technical finish on Italy's west coast.

And it was Bora-Hansgrohe left celebrating victory as Bennett latched on to the wheel of Quick-Step Floors' Viviani and overcame the Italian in the closing metres.

Bennett is the first Irish winner of a Giro d'Italia stage since Stephen Roche in 1987.

- PA