Watch how West Ham went retro to welcome new signing
26/01/2018 - 19:36:00
West Ham announced the arrival of loan signing Joao Mario with a tribute to Nintendo’s video game character of the same name.
The midfielder officially joined David Moyes’ side from Inter Milan until the end of the season today.
Here we go. #WelcomeMario pic.twitter.com/NkGInrbr2c— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 26, 2018
And the Hammers broke the news with a video depicting the Portugal international as the well-known character.
