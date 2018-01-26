Watch how West Ham went retro to welcome new signing

West Ham announced the arrival of loan signing Joao Mario with a tribute to Nintendo’s video game character of the same name.

The midfielder officially joined David Moyes’ side from Inter Milan until the end of the season today.

And the Hammers broke the news with a video depicting the Portugal international as the well-known character.
