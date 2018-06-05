Watch: Hand of God, Zizou's headbutt and more Iconic World Cup moments

The World Cup is a little over a week away so we have taken the opportunity to relive a few iconic moments from tournaments gone by.

From Pele to Zidane, here are some of our favourite moments.

1958: Many consider Pele the best player to ever play the Beautiful Game. In the 1958 final, a 17-year-old Pele wowed the world with two goals in 5-2 victory over Sweden.

1966: Geoff Hurst is still the only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. The England legend helped the Three Lions lift the famous trophy in '66, an accomplishment they are still trying to repeat. They still believe...

1974: Sweden were the unfortunate opposition when they came up against an inspired Johan Cruyff. The Dutch genius may have finished the tournament as a runner-up but the tournament will always be remembered for The Cruyff Turn.

1986: Argentina v England. Diego Maradona. Hand of God. We don't have to say anymore.

2006: It was supposed to be a glorious swansong for Zinedine Zidane. But it all went wrong when Zizou saw red, getting sent off for head-butting Marco Materazzi in chest. It was his final game for Les Bleus.

2014: Germany lifted the trophy for the fourth time, but it was their legendary striker who grabbed the headlines.

In the semi-final against Brazil, Miroslav Klose scored his 16th World Cup goal - becoming the competition's all-time leading goal scorer.

Find these and more iconic World Cup moments below.

