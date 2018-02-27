Watch Graham Cummins' hat-trick and a Waterford wonder-goal from last night's League of Ireland action

The start of a new season is an exciting time for fans as they wait to see if new signings can make good on the hope of a better year ahead, writes Stephen Barry.

Cork City fans' double-winning 2017 will take some beating, but returning star striker Graham Cummins has raised expectations with an explosive start to the new season.

After a goal in the President's Cup, Cummins had scored and been sent-off within 26 minutes of his Premier Division return against St Pat's.

After serving his suspension, it only took him three minutes to get off the mark on his way to a hat-trick against Sligo Rovers.

By the end of the game, he had four goals from his 116 minutes of football - one per 29 minutes played. And that's not to mention his two assists, including a penalty won for Kieran Sadlier last night.

Watch Graham Cummins' hat-trick as Cork City come away from Sligo Rovers with a 4-1 win

It all makes for an exciting home debut against Bohemians at Turner's Cross on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Bastien Hery scored a stunning drive to seal Waterford's 2-0 win over St Pat's.

Bastien Héry take a bow! The Waterford midfielder's goal in the 2-0 win over St Pat's has to be seen to be believed

And Graham Burke's opener, curled in off the crossbar, was the pick of Sharmock Rovers' six goals against Bray Wanderers.