Watch: Gary Player may be the fittest 82-year-old ever

Gary Player may be 82 years old, but he seems to have the fitness of someone half his age.

The golfer was chatting to Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll for HSBC Sport ahead of The Open Championship - which started today - where they discussed staying fit post-retirement.

Player famously won The Open three times, including his victory 50 years ago in 1968.

The South African is arguably as fit now as he was when he got his hands on the Claret Jug half a century ago.

'Mr Fitness' gives BOD a rundown of his fitness routine including his 500 (yes, 500) sit-ups a night.

Incredible.