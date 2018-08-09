WATCH: Galway Under-21 gets red card for below the belt kick

It looks like for one GAA player this foul was one too many.

Galway Under-21 forward Cian Salmon was sent off for kicking his opponent in the groin during the Tribesmen All-Ireland semi-final match.

To add to his misery it wasn’t meant to be for Galway as Tipperary stormed out 3-17 to 1-17

Tipp will now face Cork in the final.
Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

