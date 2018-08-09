WATCH: Galway Under-21 gets red card for below the belt kick
It looks like for one GAA player this foul was one too many.
Galway Under-21 forward Cian Salmon was sent off for kicking his opponent in the groin during the Tribesmen All-Ireland semi-final match.
Well he can’t really argue with that red card! pic.twitter.com/A2VRjkjfRO— Mícheál Nagle (@Micheal_Nagle) August 8, 2018
To add to his misery it wasn’t meant to be for Galway as Tipperary stormed out 3-17 to 1-17
Tipp will now face Cork in the final.
