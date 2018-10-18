Watch: Futsal player scores screamer of an own goal at the youth Olympics

Thumping the ball into the top corner of the net is usually as good as it gets for a football player – just not when it’s into your own net.

The latter is exactly the unfortunate fate that befell Russian player Danil Karpuik in the final of the Youth Olympics men’s futsal tournament – and it’s a cracking hit.

Brazil take the early lead on a Russian own-goal in the men's #Futsal final.



— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 18, 2018

Poor Danil’s powerful drive put Russia a goal behind early on in their match against hosts Brazil in Buenos Aires.

The bizarre goal proved to be just the start of Russia’s worries however, as Brazil ended up running out 4-1 winners in the gold medal match – rounded off by a remarkable goal from the Brazilian keeper from his area.

Russia can be proud of their silver medal however, especially given Brazil are the most successful nation in the history of men’s futsal.

Futsal is a variant of association football which sees two teams of five competing on a hard court, using a smaller, harder ball.

In the women’s tournament, Ana Sofia Goncalves scored all four of her side’s goals to carry Portugal to a 4-1 victory over Japan in the gold medal match on Wednesday.- Press Association