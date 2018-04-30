Watch: Exquisite volley from miles out lights up US second-tier match

In football we’ve all dreamed of blasting into the net on the volley from practically the halfway line, but finding a player who has pulled it off is a rare occurrence.

For FC Cincinnati midfielder Kenney Walker in the United Soccer League (USL), however, that dream has become a reality – here’s the clip.

The 29-year-old’s perfectly-placed strike broke the deadlock in the 68th minute for the Ohio team against Ottawa Fury FC in the US second tier.

Cincinnati went on to clinch a 3-0 victory with a further two goals, including another pretty special finish – this one from Emmanuel Ledesma.

Poor Ottawa goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau caught off his line not once but twice.

Cincinnati’s win leaves them fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with six games played.


