Watch: Exquisite volley from miles out lights up US second-tier match

In football we’ve all dreamed of blasting into the net on the volley from practically the halfway line, but finding a player who has pulled it off is a rare occurrence.

For FC Cincinnati midfielder Kenney Walker in the United Soccer League (USL), however, that dream has become a reality – here’s the clip.

The 29-year-old’s perfectly-placed strike broke the deadlock in the 68th minute for the Ohio team against Ottawa Fury FC in the US second tier.

Cincinnati went on to clinch a 3-0 victory with a further two goals, including another pretty special finish – this one from Emmanuel Ledesma.

REPLAY: @LedeManu18 shows us how to get it ⬆️ and ⬇️ quickly with this looped effort to make it 3-0 to the Orange & Blue.#JoinTheMarch | #OTTvCIN pic.twitter.com/zk8WnpRUbQ — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) April 28, 2018

Poor Ottawa goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau caught off his line not once but twice.

Cincinnati’s win leaves them fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with six games played.