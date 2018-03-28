Watch Diego Maradona’s awe-inspired reaction to Salt Bae preparing his food

There was a time when it appeared impossible to overwhelm Diego Maradona on a football pitch, but at Salt Bae’s dinner table it was a very different story.

Salt Bae (real name Nusret Gokce) rose to fame in 2017 after an Instagram video of the chef and restaurateur sprinkling salt over a steak went viral.

Since then he has prepared food for some of the world’s most famous people, including this two-time World Cup winner and one of the greatest footballers ever to play the game.

#saltbae#salt#saltlife LOVE ❤️ @maradona 🇹🇷🇦🇷

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Mar 27, 2018 at 2:10am PDT

And while Maradona is football royalty, it looks very much as though the Argentina superstar is the fan in these videos.

Türkiye’nin Gururusun Dedi🇹🇷🇦🇷 @maradona #saltbae #salt#saltlife A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Mar 27, 2018 at 2:07am PDT

Two legends of their field, one beautiful moment.