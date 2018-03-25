WATCH: Derry super club Slaughtneil made it two-in-a-row of All-Ireland camogie titles

Slaughtneil maintained their position as the premier club team in the land, a commanding second-half performance ensuring that they retained their AIB All-Ireland Senior Championship title at St Tiernach’s Park.

The final score was 2-11 to 1-9.

In the process, they continued the dreadful run of Galway representatives in the decider, with Sarsfields’ second consecutive loss the sixth in a row for the western champions at the final hurdle.

The game was streamed lived on Facebook and YouTube by competition sponsors AIB.

Here are the highlights from a high-quality encounter.

In the intermediate decider, Kildare’s Johnstownbridge, the junior champions for the past two years, marched on with a thrilling 1-8 to 1-6 win over Athenry of Galway.