Watch: De Bruyne marks return with first Man City goal in 240 days

Manchester City advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup at Leicester's expense with the young side going through on penalties.

The good news for Pep Guardiola’s side was the return of midfield star Kevin De Bruyne, who marked his with a superbly taken goal.

The City star was making his first start for seven weeks after two knee injuries.

Superb skills from Kevin De Bruyne! @ManCity lead 1-0.



Some impressive footwork saw the Belgian playmaker lose his man before he fired home from outside the box.

The goal marked his first for 240 days, with that goal coming against Swansea on April 22.

240 - Each of Kevin De Bruyne's last two goals for Manchester City have come from outside the box, although this was his first for 240 days (v Swansea). Return. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2018

After the game, Guardiola was quick to praise his young charges including goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

The 20-year-old saved two penalties in the shootout which Man City won 3-1.

Guardiola said: “Aro is so big, his reaction is so quick and he took the right decisions. It’s good experience for him.

"He is a young guy, he is so shy, it’s a nice moment. He deserve the big applause.”