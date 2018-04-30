Watch Darius Miller score the longest shot in the NBA this season

Darius Miller has scored the longest shot in the NBA this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans small forward beat the buzzer with a swish from a whopping 73 yards (67m).

🚨 DARIUS MILLER DRILLS A FULL COURT HEAVE AT THE BUZZER! 🚨#NBAPlayoffs | #DoItBigger pic.twitter.com/UGidJwkwH1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 29, 2018

The 28-year-old’s remarkable three-pointer got the crowd on their feet and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 21 points at the end of the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough to inspire a fightback.

The Warriors went on to win the match 123 points to 101 in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals.

The two sides will face each other up to a total of seven times over the next two weeks, with the second fixture on Tuesday, US time, and the last on April 13 unless a winner has already been established.

The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the third round, or Conference finals, with the victors there heading to the final round, the NBA finals – where the top team of the Eastern and Western Conference face-off in another best-of-seven series.