Watch: Crowd goes wild as Harry Maguire puts head to football in Ibiza club
24/07/2018 - 14:56:00Back to Sport Home
Harry Maguire established his cranium as one of the most beloved in England this summer, as commanding defensive performances were capped by a bullet-like headed goal during the march to the World Cup semi-final.
So when the 25-year-old appeared before fans on a balcony in Ibiza, there was only one thing sure to get them cheering.
Harry Maguire still putting he’s head on everything, even at Elrow in Beefa pic.twitter.com/xQhzfey68T— Gabriel (@gabebradley17) July 23, 2018
As commanding a header as could be expected from the Leicester centre-back and a roar from the crowd to match.
The video was posted to Twitter by user @gabebradley17, garnering thousands of likes and retweets.
National treasure https://t.co/d45yl5QJR5— Alex seadon (@Alex_seadon) July 24, 2018
Maguire is on holiday after playing a key role in the best England performance for 28 years at a World Cup, playing their last game on Saturday July 14 in their third-place play-off defeat to Belgium.
He is expected to return to training with Leicester in the first week of August.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here