Watch: Brozovic has a lie down to thwart Barcelona
Barcelona’s Luis Suarez thought he had found the ideal way to beat the Inter Milan wall with a free-kick during Wednesday night’s Champions League clash – but he did not count on the ingenuity of Marcelo Brozovic.
As Suarez kept his set-piece low in a bid to sneak the ball under the jumping wall, Brozovic, positioned behind the wall, slid to the ground to block the effort with his back, the ball deflecting behind for a corner.
Lionel Messi's reaction 😂— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 24, 2018
That's how to defend the under-the-wall free-kick ✅
Marcelo Brozovic had done his homework this week... pic.twitter.com/7U8AKKQs5k
Suarez was left grimacing in disappointment, but his team-mate Lionel Messi, watching from the stands as he recovers from a fractured forearm, could not help a chuckle.
Inter’s craftiness could not earn them anything from the match, though, as the Spaniards claimed a 2-0 win at the Nou Camp.- Press Association
